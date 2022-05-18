How to Watch Mito Pereira at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Mito Pereira watches his drive off the 9th tee during the second round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Mito Pereira is in seventh position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pereira's Statistics

Pereira has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Pereira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600

Regional restrictions apply.