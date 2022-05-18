How to Watch Mito Pereira at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship, Mito Pereira is in seventh position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Mito Pereira at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Pereira's Statistics
- Pereira has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Pereira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
