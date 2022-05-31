How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mito Pereira will play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his last tournament he finished seventh in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting -5 at Colonial Country Club.
How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
Pereira's Statistics
- Pereira will take aim at his fourth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Pereira will try to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Pereira has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pereira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)