How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Mito Pereira plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Mito Pereira will play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his last tournament he finished seventh in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting -5 at Colonial Country Club.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Pereira's Statistics

Pereira will take aim at his fourth straight finish in the top 20 this week.

Pereira will try to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Pereira has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pereira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 3 -4 $870,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670

