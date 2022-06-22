How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Mito Pereira missed the cut at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. He'll be after a better result June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Mito Pereira at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Pereira's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Pereira has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Pereira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
