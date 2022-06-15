Mito Pereira at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Mito Pereira putts on the 18th green during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Mito Pereira ended the weekend at -3, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Pereira's Statistics

Pereira will take aim at his fifth straight finish in the top 20 this week.

Pereira will seek to make the cut for the eighth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pereira has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pereira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 3 -4 $870,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844

