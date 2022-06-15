Mito Pereira at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Mito Pereira ended the weekend at -3, good for a 13th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Mito Pereira at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Pereira's Statistics
- Pereira will take aim at his fifth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Pereira will seek to make the cut for the eighth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pereira has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pereira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
