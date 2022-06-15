How to Watch MJ Daffue at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
MJ Daffue hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 64th-place finish in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch MJ Daffue at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Daffue's Statistics
- Daffue will try to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Daffue has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Daffue has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
64
+8
$16,200
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
49
-4
$9,135
July 22-25
3M Open
51
-3
$15,774
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
62
-6
$7,595
