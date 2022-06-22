How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Morgan Hoffmann hits the course in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland.
How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Hoffmann's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hoffmann has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoffmann has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+13
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
