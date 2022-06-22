How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Morgan Hoffmann watches his tee shot during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Hoffmann hits the course in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 in Cromwell, Connecticut. He's aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Hoffmann's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hoffmann has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoffmann has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC River Highlands (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +13 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

