How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Morgan Hoffmann watches his tee shot during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is underway, and Morgan Hoffmann is in 134th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Wells Fargo Championship

Hoffmann's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, Hoffmann has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Hoffmann has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+1

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
