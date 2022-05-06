How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Morgan Hoffmann watches his tee shot during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is underway, and Morgan Hoffmann is in 134th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Hoffmann's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Hoffmann has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hoffmann has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

