How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is underway, and Morgan Hoffmann is in 134th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Morgan Hoffmann at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hoffmann's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Hoffmann has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hoffmann has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)