How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nate Lashley will appear in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 17th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Lashley's Statistics
- Lashley has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Lashley last played this course in 2021, placing 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
11
-12
$177,025
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
