Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Nate Lashley takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley will appear in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 17th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Lashley's Statistics

Lashley has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Lashley last played this course in 2021, placing 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 11 -12 $177,025 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606

