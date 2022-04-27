How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nate Lashley enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the RBC Heritage
How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Lashley's Statistics
- Lashley has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
