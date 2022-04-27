How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Nate Lashley takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley enters play in Vallarta, Mexico trying for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the RBC Heritage

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Lashley's Statistics

Lashley has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356

