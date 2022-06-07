Feb 14, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Nate Lashley plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley hits the course in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Lashley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Lashley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 11 -12 $177,025

