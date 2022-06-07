How to Watch Nate Lashley at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nate Lashley hits the course in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Lashley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Lashley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
11
-12
$177,025
Regional restrictions apply.
