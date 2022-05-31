How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Nate Lashley takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley looks to perform better in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday than the last time he played in this tournament in 2020 when he missed the cut.

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Lashley's Statistics

Lashley has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his last two trips to this course, Lashley has an average finishing position of .

Muirfield Village GC hasn't been kind to Lashley recently, considering he's missed the cut in each of his last two events played at the course.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 11 -12 $177,025 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0

