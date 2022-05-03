How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nate Lashley hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Mexico Open in his last competition.
How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Lashley's Statistics
- Lashley has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
11
-12
$177,025
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
27
-7
$54,600
(Sign up now for a free trial.)