How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Nate Lashley takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 coming off an 11th-place finish in the Mexico Open in his last competition.

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Lashley's Statistics

Lashley has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lashley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 11 -12 $177,025 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 27 -7 $54,600

