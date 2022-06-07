How to Watch Nick Hardy at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 6, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Nick Hardy plays to the third green during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Nick Hardy missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Hardy's Statistics

Hardy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +9 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC -2 $0

