How to Watch Nick Hardy at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Nick Hardy missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Nick Hardy at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Hardy's Statistics
- Hardy has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-2
$0
