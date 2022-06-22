How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Hardy enters the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 coming off a 14th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his last tournament.
How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Hardy's Statistics
- Hardy has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Hardy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Hardy last played at TPC River Highlands in 2018 and placed 61st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
How To Watch
Travelers Championship, First Round
Time
/EST
