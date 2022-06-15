How to Watch Nick Hardy at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Hardy hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.
How to Watch Nick Hardy at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Hardy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hardy has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Hardy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
