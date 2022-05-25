How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor hits the course in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In 2021, Taylor's last time competing at Colonial Country Club, he placed 62nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
