Nick Taylor hits the course in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Taylor's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In 2021, Taylor's last time competing at Colonial Country Club, he placed 62nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0

