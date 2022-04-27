How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Nick Taylor is in 61st position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Taylor has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Taylor has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
70
+2
$15,912
