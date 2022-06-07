How to Watch Nick Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 27th in this tournament a year ago, Nick Taylor has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada June 9-12.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
