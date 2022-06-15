How to Watch Nick Taylor at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor finished 43rd in the U.S. Open in 2019, shooting a +2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
