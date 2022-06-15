How to Watch Nick Taylor at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 26, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Nick Taylor putts on the ninth green during the third round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Taylor finished 43rd in the U.S. Open in 2019, shooting a +2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.