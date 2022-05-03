How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Taylor finished 26th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, shooting a E on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 5- 8 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Taylor has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Taylor did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
25
-8
$30,402
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
70
+2
$15,912
