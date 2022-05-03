How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Nick Taylor hits a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Taylor finished 26th in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, shooting a E on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 5- 8 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Taylor has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Taylor did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 25 -8 $30,402 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 70 +2 $15,912

