Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Watney's Statistics

Watney has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last four rounds.

Watney has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.

Watney didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC - $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 66 +5 $42,400

