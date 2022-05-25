How to Watch Nick Watney at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Watney's Statistics
- Watney has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last four rounds.
- Watney has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.
- Watney didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
66
+5
$42,400
How To Watch
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
