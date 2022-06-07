How to Watch Nick Watney at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Nick Watney struggled, failing to make the cut at Muirfield Village GC. He's looking for better results in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Watney's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +14 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0

