How to Watch Nick Watney at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Nick Watney struggled, failing to make the cut at Muirfield Village GC. He's looking for better results in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Watney's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+14
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
