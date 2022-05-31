Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He finished 22nd at the par-72 Muirfield Village GC in 2019.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Watney's Statistics
- Watney has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last four rounds.
- Watney has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.
- In his last seven trips to this course, Watney has an average finishing position of 50th.
- In his last seven attempts at this course, he's made the cut four times.
- The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2020, Watney missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
