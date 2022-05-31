Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He finished 22nd at the par-72 Muirfield Village GC in 2019.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Watney's Statistics

Watney has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last four rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last four rounds.

Watney has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.

In his last seven trips to this course, Watney has an average finishing position of 50th.

In his last seven attempts at this course, he's made the cut four times.

The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2020, Watney missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC - $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.