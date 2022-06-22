How to Watch Nick Watney at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Watney's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Watney has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Watney did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+14
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+14
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)