Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Watney's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Watney has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Watney did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +14 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +14 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0

