How to Watch Nick Watney at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 31st in this tournament a year ago, Nick Watney has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Watney's Statistics

Watney has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Watney has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

In 2018, Watney's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 64th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 66 +5 $42,400 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133

Regional restrictions apply.