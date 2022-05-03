How to Watch Nick Watney at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 31st in this tournament a year ago, Nick Watney has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Watney's Statistics
- Watney has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Watney has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- In 2018, Watney's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 64th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
66
+5
$42,400
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
