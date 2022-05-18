How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Corales Puntacana Championship, Nicolai Hojgaard struggled, missing the cut at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He's trying for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Hojgaard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hojgaard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hojgaard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+8
$0
