How to Watch Norman Xiong at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is underway, and Norman Xiong is in 148th position with a score of +5.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Xiong's Statistics
- Xiong has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Xiong has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
-1
$0
