How to Watch the Northern Trust Open, First Round

Last year Dustin Johnson dominated the field at the TPC in Boston. Who will emerge a winner this year?

With the FedEx Cup Playoffs starting, the pressure is on! There are three events beginning with the Northern Trust Open in Jersey City, N.J. with 125 hopefuls looking to climb the standings. This is a huge opportunity for the field to either close the gap or create more separation.

It should be an exciting tournament. Who is going to win it all and add more points to their total for the FedEx Cup?

How to Watch:

Date: August 19, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

This year is a star-studded event on the FedEx Cup with Patrick Cantlay (2nd), Jordan Spieth (3rd), Colin Morikawa (4th), Jon Rahm (6th), Abraham Ancer (7th) and Hideki Matsuyama (8th) as ranked points contenders in the field. There are also sleeping giants like Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau in the field.

The odds coming into the Open have Rahm as the favorite (10-1) with Spieth and defending champion Dustin Johnson at 16-1. A computer model simulated the tournament 10,000 times and had 30-1 Viktor Hovland as a real contender to win the Open.

Last year's runner-up, Harris English, is a 40-1 underdog but has the experience and shot well (-11) in the tournament before. It was just his luck that Johnson crushed the ball and shot -30.

Who is going to get off to the best start in the first round of the Northern Trust Open?

