How to Watch The Northern Trust Open, Second Round

Jon Rahm came out swinging, but there are several players nipping at his heels after the first round in New Jersey.

It really was a masterful round by Jon Rahm to start The Northern Trust Open. Nothing fancy, just birdies on 44% of the holes, no bogies and steady play. He's not crushing the ball off the tee but is hitting greens as well as anyone in the field and making no mistakes hole-to-hole.

Can Rahm maintain this workman-like style to a tournament win?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

One stroke behind Rahm is Robert Streb (No. 68 on the FedEx Cup) and then the trio of Harry Higgs (No. 80), Cameron Tringale (No. 41) and Justin Thomas (No. 9) at -6 vying for the lead.

Last year, Dustin Johnson shot a -30 for the win against a non-competitive field. Rahm is on pace for a -24 if he can keep this up.

There are major implications in this tournament, as the Top 25 compete for the FedEx Cup. Rahm has positioned himself to be in the Top 25 no matter what. Thomas can climb the ladder some with a win, and golfers like Tringale and Higgs are looking for any boost up the standings they can find.

Who is going to shoot their way closer to the top of the leaderboard today?

