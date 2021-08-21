August 21, 2021
How to Watch the Northern Trust Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Halfway through the tournament we have the same leader and the same slime margin between him and the field!
Author:

Just like round one, Jon Rahm (-12), is the leader in the clubhouse after another workman-like round. Nothing fancy, just zero holes over par and four under par to continue his pace. How impressive is that? Have you played 36 holes of golf and shot ZERO bogies?

Will Rahm keep this pace through the third round?

How to Watch:

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch The Northern Trust Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth both shot a -9 to get themselves into the conversation at -10 and -8 respectively. They are climbing up the ladder with excellent driving. Speith only needed 22 putts in the 36 holes to complete the round. Wow!

Tony Finau (-11), Justin Thomas (-10, Keith Mitchell (-10), Kevin Na (--9), Alex Noren (-9), Harold Varner III (-9), Tom Hoge (-9), and Brooks Keopka (-8) are all right there in the mix.

With the brilliant -9 under pars shot by Schauffele and Spieth, as well as the -8 under pars from Rahm and Thomas in the first round, this course is primed for more big rounds and lead swings in the field

How is the leaderboard going to shake out after the third round?

Regional restrictions may apply.

