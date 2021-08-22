August 22, 2021
How to Watch the Northern Trust Open, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Three rounds in the books and we have a tie heading into the Final Round.
Sometimes you just get into a groove and that is what happened in the third round when Cameron Smith shot a -11 (MINUS ELEVEN) to climb up to a tie at the top of the leaderboard. Smith, the No. 16 ranked golfer on the FedEx Cup, was sitting tight in 24th place before his monster round and now gets to tee off with Jon Rahm in the final group.

Each round has ended with a different leader in the clubhouse, will the final round be the same?

Date: August 22, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch The Northern Trust Open, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If there is one thing Smith is kicking himself over, it is the eagles he left on the green. Three separate times Smith had a chance to one putt for an eagle after a perfect drive. He already shot the course single-round record (-11, 60), but could have easily shot a -14 or -15 if he cashed in his long putts.

Rahm deserves a ton of credit for obtaining and maintaining his position at the top of the leaderboard. He shot a -16 through 27 holes and did not have a bogey until his 30th hole of the tournament. His consistency has put him in position to win, but Smith’s consistency and masterful third round are setting up for a fun duel.

Can Rahm continue his steady play for the win? Will Smith go for another course record Sunday? Or will the field creep up with a winner at the Northern Trust Open?

