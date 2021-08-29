August 29, 2021
How to Watch The Omega European Masters, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

There's a tie atop the leaderboard as the final round of the Omega European Masters begins Sunday.
It will be a sprint to the finish at the 2021 Omega European Masters, with a tie atop the leaderboard as the tournament's final round begins. The eventual champion will be the first crowned in two years after last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even beyond the top two players, there's a crowded pack in contention entering the final day of play. Eight players are within two strokes of the lead after Saturday's round.

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

You can stream The Omega European Masters, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Italian Renato Paratore and American Sean Crocker begin the day tied at the top of the leaderboard at -10. Crocker is particularly hot, shooting six under on Saturday to claim his share of the lead.

Neither Paratore nor Crocker have ever won the Omega European Masters. Paratore has two career wins on the European Tour, while Crocker is still searching for the first win of his pro career.

Among the group chasing them is South Africa's Dean Burmester, who held the lead through three days of play. However, he shot three over on Saturday, dropping him back into a tie for sixth place.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 50s for Sunday's round with overnight rains clearing before play begins.

The first group tees off at 1:55 a.m. ET, with live coverage beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on The Golf Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Renato Paratore
Golf

