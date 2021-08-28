How to Watch The Omega European Masters, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Omega European Masters returns after last year's tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catch third-round action starting at 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

Round 3 of The Omega European Masters gets underway Saturday morning. After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament returns with a packed group at the top of the leaderboard and two rounds left to play.

The tournament is held at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Swiss Alps, which has hosted the yearly event since 1939.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

You can stream The Omega European Masters, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As things stand heading into the weekend, South Africa's Dean Burmester paces the field with a -11 through 36 holes. Burmester has just two career wins on the European Tour, including the Tenerife Open back in May.

However, Burmester has a number of competitors right on his heels, with 18 players within five strokes or fewer. That includes Belgium's Thomas Detry and England's Andy Sullivan, who are both just one shot behind at -10. Detry is chasing his first win on the European Tour while Sullivan has four previous victories, most recently winning in Aug. 2020.

The tournament's reigning champion, Sebastian Söderberg, is also in the mix. He's currently tied for ninth place with a -7 through two days. Back in 2019, he fended off four other competitors in a playoff to win with a score of -14.

Conditions for Saturday's round are expected to be clear, with temperatures in the low 60's and a mild breeze.

The first groups are set to tee off at 1:40 a.m. ET, with coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. on The Golf Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.