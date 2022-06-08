How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Parker McLachlin didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
McLachlin's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, McLachlin has finished one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- McLachlin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+15
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+14
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+13
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
MC
+13
$0
