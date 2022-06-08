Aug 23, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brooks Koepka (right) is reflected in a water hazard as he walks to the 18th hole during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Parker McLachlin didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

McLachlin's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, McLachlin has finished one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.

McLachlin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +15 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +14 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +13 $0 August 5- 8 Barracuda Championship MC +13 $0

Regional restrictions apply.