How to Watch Pat Perez at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Pat Perez plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Perez hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Craig Ranch following a 38th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Pat Perez at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Perez's Statistics

Perez has made the cut in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Perez has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Perez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

Perez last played this course in 2021, finishing 45th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 66 -1 $15,549 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 51 -3 $19,653 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 70 +2 $15,912

