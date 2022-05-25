How to Watch Pat Perez at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Pat Perez hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Craig Ranch following a 38th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Pat Perez at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Perez's Statistics
- Perez has made the cut in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Perez has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Perez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Perez last played this course in 2021, finishing 45th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
66
-1
$15,549
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
70
+2
$15,912
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)