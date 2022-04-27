How to Watch Pat Perez at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Pat Perez is in 21st position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Pat Perez at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Perez's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Perez has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Perez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
70
+2
$15,912
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
