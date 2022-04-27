Skip to main content

How to Watch Pat Perez at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Pat Perez plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Perez is in 21st position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Pat Perez at the Mexico Open

Perez's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Perez has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Perez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

51

-3

$19,653

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

E

$0

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

70

+2

$15,912

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

33

-3

$100,111

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

