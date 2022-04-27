How to Watch Pat Perez at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Pat Perez plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Perez is in 21st position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Pat Perez at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Perez's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Perez has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Perez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 51 -3 $19,653 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 70 +2 $15,912 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

