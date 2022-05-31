Skip to main content

How to Watch Pat Perez at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Pat Perez plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Perez enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 12th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

How to Watch Pat Perez at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Perez's Statistics

  • Perez will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Perez has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Perez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
  • In Perez's last eight trips to this course, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish at the course is 43rd.
  • Perez played well enough to make the cut in each of his last eight attempts at this course.
  • Perez last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2020 and finished 39th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

12

-4

$178,500

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

38

-15

$36,855

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

66

-1

$15,549

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

51

-3

$19,653

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

E

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
