How to Watch Pat Perez at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Pat Perez enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 12th-place finish in Fort Worth, Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Perez's Statistics
- Perez will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Perez has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Perez has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
- In Perez's last eight trips to this course, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish at the course is 43rd.
- Perez played well enough to make the cut in each of his last eight attempts at this course.
- Perez last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2020 and finished 39th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
12
-4
$178,500
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
66
-1
$15,549
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
