Patrick Cantlay placed 23rd in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a +1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cantlay's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
2
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
2
-16
$893,800
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
Time
/EST
