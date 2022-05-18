How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Patrick Cantlay putts on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay placed 23rd in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a +1 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Cantlay's Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 2 +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 2 -16 $893,800

