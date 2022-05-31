How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Patrick Cantlay hits out of the gallery on 18 during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The Memorial Tournament Pga Golf

Patrick Cantlay competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, finishing at E on the par-4 course at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Cantlay's Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 11 rounds.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Cantlay has top-five showings at Muirfield Village GC three times, four top-10 places, and two tournament wins over his last six appearances on the course. Over that span, his average finish is 13th.

Cantlay has played well enough to make the cut in every one of his most recent six trips to Muirfield Village GC.

Cantlay won at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 2 +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000

