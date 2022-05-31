Skip to main content

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Patrick Cantlay hits out of the gallery on 18 during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday, June 6, 2021. The Memorial Tournament Pga Golf

Patrick Cantlay competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, finishing at E on the par-4 course at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cantlay's Statistics

  • Over his last 11 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 11 rounds.
  • Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • Cantlay has top-five showings at Muirfield Village GC three times, four top-10 places, and two tournament wins over his last six appearances on the course. Over that span, his average finish is 13th.
  • Cantlay has played well enough to make the cut in every one of his most recent six trips to Muirfield Village GC.
  • Cantlay won at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+11

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

2

+1

$0

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

39

+7

$63,000

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+5

$0

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

33

-5

$64,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

