How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay competes in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2021, finishing at E on the par-4 course at Muirfield Village GC.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Cantlay's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 11 rounds.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Cantlay has top-five showings at Muirfield Village GC three times, four top-10 places, and two tournament wins over his last six appearances on the course. Over that span, his average finish is 13th.
- Cantlay has played well enough to make the cut in every one of his most recent six trips to Muirfield Village GC.
- Cantlay won at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, his last trip to the course.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
2
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
Time
/EST
