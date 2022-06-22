How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay enters play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at The Country Club of Brookline after a 14th-place finish in the U.S. Open in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Cantlay's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cantlay has finished below par four times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Cantlay finished 13th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
2
-13
$872,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
