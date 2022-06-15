How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Patrick Cantlay lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He placed 15th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Cantlay's Statistics

Cantlay has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Cantlay has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3 -7 $708,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 2 -13 $872,000 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0

