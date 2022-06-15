How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He placed 15th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2021.
How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Cantlay's Statistics
- Cantlay has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Cantlay has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
2
-13
$872,000
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
