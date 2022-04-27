How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Flavin hits the links in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 coming off a 54th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last competition.
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Flavin's Statistics
- Flavin will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Flavin has finished below par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Flavin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
54
-3
$8,732
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
17
-9
$99,125
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)