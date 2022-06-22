How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Flavin enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut looking for better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Flavin's Statistics
- Flavin has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Flavin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
54
-3
$8,732
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
Time