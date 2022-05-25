How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Reed enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 34th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Reed's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Reed has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Reed missed the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)