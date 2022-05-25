Skip to main content

How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Patrick Reed hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Reed enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 34th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Reed's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Reed has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • Reed missed the cut when he last played the course at Colonial Country Club (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

34

+4

$61,607

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+7

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

42

-6

$23,287

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

35

+6

$75,563

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

26

-4

$143,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

