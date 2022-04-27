How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Patrick Reed is in 21st position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Reed's Statistics
- Reed has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
- Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)