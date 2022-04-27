Skip to main content

How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Patrick Reed walks off of the first tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Patrick Reed is in 21st position with a score of -4.

Reed's Statistics

  • Reed has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last nine rounds.
  • Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

35

+6

$75,563

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

26

-4

$143,000

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+4

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+9

$0

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
