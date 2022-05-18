How to Watch Patrick Reed at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 17th in this tournament a year ago, Patrick Reed has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.
How to Watch Patrick Reed at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Reed's Statistics
- Reed has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
