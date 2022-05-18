How to Watch Patrick Reed at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Patrick Reed lines up a putt on the fourth green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 17th in this tournament a year ago, Patrick Reed has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.

How to Watch Patrick Reed at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Reed's Statistics

Reed has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0

