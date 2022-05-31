How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Patrick Reed plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Reed looks for a higher finish in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished fifth shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reed's Statistics

Reed has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Reed has three top-10 finishes, with one of those being a top-five finish, in his last seven trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 25th.

Reed made it through to the weekend in each of his last seven events at Muirfield Village GC.

In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Reed placed fifth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563

Regional restrictions apply.