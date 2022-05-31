How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Reed looks for a higher finish in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished fifth shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Reed's Statistics
- Reed has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Reed has three top-10 finishes, with one of those being a top-five finish, in his last seven trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 25th.
- Reed made it through to the weekend in each of his last seven events at Muirfield Village GC.
- In his last appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Reed placed fifth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
