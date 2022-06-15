How to Watch Patrick Reed at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Reed finished 19th in the U.S. Open in 2021, shooting a +2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Patrick Reed at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Reed's Statistics
- Reed will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Reed has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Reed has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)