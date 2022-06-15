How to Watch Patrick Reed at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 13, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Patrick Reed putts on the sixth green during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Reed finished 19th in the U.S. Open in 2021, shooting a +2 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Patrick Reed at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream

Reed's Statistics

Reed will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Reed has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Reed has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287

