How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Patrick Reed walks off of the first tee box during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Reed shot -5 and finished sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Reed's Statistics

Reed will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Reed has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Reed has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In 2017, Reed's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 17th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +4 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.