How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Reed shot -5 and finished sixth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Reed's Statistics
- Reed will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Reed has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Reed has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2017, Reed's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 17th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
