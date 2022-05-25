How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 32nd-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Rodgers has carded eight straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Rodgers has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time he competed at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Rodgers failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
32
-16
$50,808
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
10
-13
$198,925
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
